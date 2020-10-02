Ben and Jerry’s launches ‘Justice Remix’d’ flavor
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Ben and Jerry’s flavor wants to get you talking about racial inequity and criminal justice reform.
It’s called Justice Remix’d, and it’s a cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with cinnamon bun dough and fudge brownies.
The company quotes co-founder Ben in saying, “It’s easier to talk about difficult issues over a scoop or two.”
A portion of the proceeds from the new flavor will support the advancement project National Office’s Free and Safe Campaign.
