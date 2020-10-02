Can Vt. businesses salvage fall tourism season?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the rain that we’ve had this week and the wind last weekend, we’re seeing some of that fall foliage on the ground instead of the trees, but there is still time this weekend to enjoy the colors.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Amy Spear, vice president of tourism for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, about how her members say this unusual fall tourism season is going.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.