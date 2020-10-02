Advertisement

Can Vt. businesses salvage fall tourism season?

A Vermont fall scene
A Vermont fall scene(Courtesy: Brenda Greika)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the rain that we’ve had this week and the wind last weekend, we’re seeing some of that fall foliage on the ground instead of the trees, but there is still time this weekend to enjoy the colors.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Amy Spear, vice president of tourism for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, about how her members say this unusual fall tourism season is going.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump’s diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises descended further into chaos Friday with President Donald Trump declaring that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus after consistently playing down the threat.

News

Vermonter’s legacy lives on in message of kindness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Perron
A freak accident in 2018 claimed the life of a woman who grew up in Vermont, but her family turned that tragedy into a mission to share her passion -- sparking kindness in others.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

Latest News

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

New UVM medical school center aims to collaborate on regional research

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Gordon Jensen, the school’s senior associate dean of research, about what this center means for the university and its research.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

NH officials report 47 COVID cases at Bedford facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire health officials say there have been 47 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at a long-term care facility in Bedford.

News

Proposal would curb mandatory court fees for poor defendants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two New York lawmakers have submitted legislation to curb mandatory court fees they say are unfair to the poor.