Elaborate headstones part of historic Barre cemetery

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Founded in 1895, Hope Cemetery in Barre is home to what experts call some of the most elaborate headstones in the world. It’s also home to a unique history of its own.

When it was first created, it was a garden park and became a cemetery and memorial for the granite sculptors in the Barre community, many of which were Italian immigrants.

The tradition was to walk through the park on Sundays to criticize the new headstone sculptures that were placed.

The gravestones are considered works of art and sculptors take pride in their labor. This lead to many buying headstones before they were needed, so they could be enjoyed in life. Experts say that tradition carries on even into today.

And the Barre Grey Granite is the perfect medium to work on.

“Anything you can think of can be carved in Barre Grey Granite, and people come here for that ability. Because the little old stones you see people are straying away from and doing something a lot more creative and imaginative and really honoring those that have passed,” said Ilene Gillander, a tour guide at the cemetery.

Gillander says Barre Grey Granite is now shipped all over the world, but its home will always be right here as the heart and soul of Hope Cemetery.

