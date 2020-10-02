Essex Center reports three deaths in two days

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - More people have died at a New York North Country nursing home.

Essex Center in Elizabethtown has been at the center of an COVID-19 outbreak, with dozens testing positive.

Now, we’re told three people died in just two days.

The Essex County, New York Health Department says two of the deaths happened on Thursday and the other was on Wednesday.

Total CURRENT Cases today:6 New Cases Today: 1 New Hospitalizations Today: 0 New Deaths Today: 2* (2 Essex Center... Posted by Essex County, NY Public Health on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Related Stories:

COVID cases continue to climb at North Country nursing home

New death connected to COVID cluster in Elizabethtown

Health officials say lab backups slowing test results for nursing homes

COVID outbreak at Northern NY nursing home has community on high alert

Essex County COVID cluster delays return to school, closes visitation at hospital and nursing homes

Will North Country nursing home COVID outbreak affect start of school?

COVID-19 outbreak expands at North Country New York nursing home

Staffers test positive for COVID at NY nursing home facing outbreak

Families frustrated by COVID-19 outbreak at North Country nursing home

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.