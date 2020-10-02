Advertisement

Essex Center reports three deaths in two days

Essex Center reports three deaths in two days
Essex Center reports three deaths in two days(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - More people have died at a New York North Country nursing home.

Essex Center in Elizabethtown has been at the center of an COVID-19 outbreak, with dozens testing positive.

Now, we’re told three people died in just two days.

The Essex County, New York Health Department says two of the deaths happened on Thursday and the other was on Wednesday.

Total CURRENT Cases today:6 New Cases Today: 1 New Hospitalizations Today: 0 New Deaths Today: 2* (2 Essex Center...

Posted by Essex County, NY Public Health on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Related Stories:

COVID cases continue to climb at North Country nursing home

New death connected to COVID cluster in Elizabethtown

Health officials say lab backups slowing test results for nursing homes

COVID outbreak at Northern NY nursing home has community on high alert

Essex County COVID cluster delays return to school, closes visitation at hospital and nursing homes

Will North Country nursing home COVID outbreak affect start of school?

COVID-19 outbreak expands at North Country New York nursing home

Staffers test positive for COVID at NY nursing home facing outbreak

Families frustrated by COVID-19 outbreak at North Country nursing home

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont Workers’ Center plans Medicaid pickets this weekend

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Marchers are calling on Governor Phil Scott to expand Medicaid to all Vermont residents and cut the state’s contract with OneCare Vermont.

News

Elaborate headstones part of historic Barre cemetery

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Founded in 1895, Hope Cemetery in Barre is home to what experts call some of the most elaborate headstones in the world. It’s also home to a unique history of its own.

News

Granite a large part of Barre cemetery

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Founded in 1895, Hope Cemetery in Barre is home to what experts call some of the most elaborate headstones in the world.

News

Elaborate headstones part of historic Barre cemetery

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Founded in 1895, Hope Cemetery in Barre is home to what experts call some of the most elaborate headstones in the world. It’s also home to a unique history of its own.

News

Ben and Jerry’s launches ‘Justice Remix’d’ flavor

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new Ben and Jerry’s flavor wants to get you talking about racial inequity and criminal justice reform.

Latest News

News

Ben and Jerry’s launches ‘Justice Remix’d’ flavor

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A new Ben and Jerry’s flavor wants to get you talking about racial inequity and criminal justice reform.

News

Vermont state leaders to provide COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday.

News

Food box program starts back up again Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Reservations are now being taken for the Farmers to Families food boxes.

News

A closer look at campaign finances for September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We’re also following the money when it comes to campaign finance in Vermont. The latest reports are now in.

News

A closer look at campaign finances for September

Updated: 2 hours ago
We’re following the money when it comes to campaign finance in Vermont, after the latest reports are now in.