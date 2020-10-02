Essex Center reports three deaths in two days
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - More people have died at a New York North Country nursing home.
Essex Center in Elizabethtown has been at the center of an COVID-19 outbreak, with dozens testing positive.
Now, we’re told three people died in just two days.
The Essex County, New York Health Department says two of the deaths happened on Thursday and the other was on Wednesday.
