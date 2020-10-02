Food box program starts back up again Monday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Reservations are now being taken for the Farmers to Families food boxes.

The Vermont food program is back open and starts back up again this Monday.

Daily food distributions will be available throughout the state.

Each reservation will receive one box with about 30 pounds of food -- including fresh produce, dairy products, and meat.

You are welcome to pick up food for other families who are not able to make it to the pickup site, just be sure to make a separate reservation for each household you would like to pick up for.

Click here to make a reservation.

