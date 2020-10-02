Advertisement

New UVM medical school center aims to collaborate on regional research

Microscopy Imaging Center director Douglas Taatjes sits in the MIC, one of five UVM laboratory-based, shared resource core facilities.
Microscopy Imaging Center director Douglas Taatjes sits in the MIC, one of five UVM laboratory-based, shared resource core facilities.( | Courtesy: UVM)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine recently got a $5.4 million federal grant from the National Institutes of Health to create the UVM Center for Biomedical Shared Resources.

The new center will integrate five of the leading UVM labs to provide services to institutions across northern New England and support large regional research programs.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Gordon Jensen, the school’s senior associate dean of research, about what this center means for the university and its research.

