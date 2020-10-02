Advertisement

NH officials report 47 COVID cases at Bedford facility

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say there have been 47 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at a long-term care facility in Bedford.

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Thursday that 33 of the cases reported in the last 10 days involved residents at the Bedford Hills Center and 14 were in staff members. She said the number of cases at the Bedford facility going from none to 47 in such a short time shows how fast the disease can spread.

She also said the Ward Health Center in Windham has three cases among residents and one in a staff member.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Proposal would curb mandatory court fees for poor defendants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two New York lawmakers have submitted legislation to curb mandatory court fees they say are unfair to the poor.

News

WATCH LIVE: Scott says Trump COVID test shows virus knows no boundaries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Friday said news of President Trump and the first lady testing positive for COVID-19 is a reminder that the virus knows no boundaries and that everyone must remain vigilant to remain safe.

News

Vermont Workers’ Center plans Medicaid pickets this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Workers' Center is planning pickets to call attention to the availability of health care for low-income Vermonters.

Latest News

News

Elaborate headstones part of historic Barre cemetery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Founded in 1895, Hope Cemetery in Barre is home to what experts call some of the most elaborate headstones in the world. It’s also home to a unique history of its own.

News

Granite a large part of Barre cemetery

Updated: 4 hours ago
Founded in 1895, Hope Cemetery in Barre is home to what experts call some of the most elaborate headstones in the world.

News

Elaborate headstones part of historic Barre cemetery

Updated: 5 hours ago
Founded in 1895, Hope Cemetery in Barre is home to what experts call some of the most elaborate headstones in the world. It’s also home to a unique history of its own.

News

Ben & Jerry’s launches ‘Justice Remix’d’ flavor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new Ben & Jerry’s flavor wants to get you talking about racial inequity and criminal justice reform.

News

Ben and Jerry’s launches ‘Justice Remix’d’ flavor

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new Ben and Jerry’s flavor wants to get you talking about racial inequity and criminal justice reform.

News

Essex Center reports three deaths in two days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
More residents at an Essex County, New York, nursing home have died from the coronavirus.