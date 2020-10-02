NH officials report 47 COVID cases at Bedford facility

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say there have been 47 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at a long-term care facility in Bedford.

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Thursday that 33 of the cases reported in the last 10 days involved residents at the Bedford Hills Center and 14 were in staff members. She said the number of cases at the Bedford facility going from none to 47 in such a short time shows how fast the disease can spread.

She also said the Ward Health Center in Windham has three cases among residents and one in a staff member.

