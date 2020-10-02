Safety personnel fear major Plattsburgh budget cuts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a packed house on Thursday night at Plattsburgh City Hall for the City Council Meeting.

The board room and the lobby were filled with public safety personnel and supporters.

The large group was there to voice concerns about potential budget cuts to the city’s budget.

An emailed agenda for the September 17th meeting showed an agenda item calling for the Mayor Colin Read to cut nearly $1-million from the public safety budget.

That agenda item was quickly resolved ahead of that meeting, calling for the Mayor Read to make changes to the budget from all departments,

Still, the first agenda posted has many in the public safety sector concerned.

Corporal TJ Rabideau with the Plattsburgh Police Union says that the department already has jobs not filled and cannot handle any more cuts.

“We try to do our job the best we can but with fewer numbers, it’s more difficult,” Plattsburgh Police Union Corporal TJ Rabideau said. “Some of the quality of life issues that we have out there, we help the citizens of the City of Plattsburgh with, those are going to be a lot more difficult if you have fewer bodies or personnel to handle them.”

Mayor Read has until October 8th to make his changes to the budget. Read says he is almost done and has no plans to make those drastic cuts to public safety.

