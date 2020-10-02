Schools shifting focus to academics and emotional well-being

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With Vermont schools now in session for almost a month, state officials say it’s time to shift the focus to students' academic growth and emotional well-being.

Vermont schools are open in a variety of formats, most with at least some in-person learning. Vt. Education Secretary Dan French says the state is conducting its first monthly survey on how schools are faring. He says meeting the educational needs of students is now the priority and he is again pushing for more in-person learning.

“In the coming weeks, our teachers will begin to assess the impact of this emergency on the education of our students. This assessment to a large extent depends on the daily in-person contact between the students and their teachers. These in-person relationships are not only critical for academic success, but also for the healthy development of our students," French said.

French said students cannot afford to lose another six months of instruction. When asked how the state will assess just how far behind students have fallen, he said that would come through standardized testing like the SBACs, but he said the state is still waiting for federal guidance on whether that testing will take place next spring.

French also praised the efforts of Vermont schools that have provided 5.5 million meals to students since the start of the pandemic. And Governor Phil Scott said guidance on winter sports will be coming as soon as next week and he indicated that some indoor sports may not make the cut.

