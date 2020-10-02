Advertisement

Senators: Ease some restrictions at US-Canada border

Senators: Ease some restrictions at US-Canada border
Senators: Ease some restrictions at US-Canada border
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (AP) - U.S. Senators from Maine and New Hampshire want the federal government to reevaluate the restrictions on travel between the U.S. and Canada during the coronavirus pandemic.

The senators say the restrictions “put an immense strain on the communities that straddle the border” along the world’s longest international boundary.

They also said the risk of significant cross-border transmission of coronavirus appears to be low at this time in many border areas. The bipartisan group includes Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen.

Angus King of Maine as well as Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

News

Elaborate headstones part of historic Barre cemetery

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Founded in 1895, Hope Cemetery in Barre is home to what experts call some of the most elaborate headstones in the world. It’s also home to a unique history of its own.

News

A closer look at campaign finances for September

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We’re also following the money when it comes to campaign finance in Vermont. The latest reports are now in.

News

A closer look at campaign finances for September

Updated: 50 minutes ago
We’re following the money when it comes to campaign finance in Vermont, after the latest reports are now in.

News

Safety personnel fear major Plattsburgh budget cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
It was a packed house on Thursday night at Plattsburgh City Hall for the City Council Meeting.

Latest News

News

National Family Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Monday was National Family Day

News

State working on plan to address possibility of PCBs in more Vermont schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
The discovery of PCBs at Burlington High School has other districts wondering if the hazardous chemical is present in their schools, too.

News

Two cadets honored at the Vermont with Billy Mitchell Award

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol honors two cadets with the Billy Mitchell Award.

News

Vermont State Police plans major barracks upgrade, and move from Middlesex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Vermont State Police are relocating from its Middlesex barracks, to Berlin.

News

Safety personnel fear major Plattsburgh budget cuts

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Vermont State Police plans major barracks upgrade, and move from Middlesex

Updated: 5 hours ago
Vermont State Police plans major barracks upgrade, and move from Middlesex