Two cadets honored at the Vermont with Billy Mitchell Award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol honors two cadets with the Billy Mitchell Award.

Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Ishia Masada and Lt. Hunter Smith are members of the Green Mountain Composite Squadron.

The award is given based on eight achievements of the Cadet program.

That includes physical fitness, character development, and other training.

Cadets then must pass a 100-question examination covering leadership theory and aerospace topics.

This award honors the late General Billy Mitchell, an aviation pioneer, advocate, and staunch supporter of an independent air force for America.

