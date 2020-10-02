Vermont state leaders to provide COVID-19 update
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday.
While there isn’t a set agenda, we expect an update on positive cases in the state.
Health leaders could talk about the fact that the president is infected with COVID-19.
We could also hear about leaf peeping season and COVID-19 in schools.
The press conference is at 11 a.m. Friday.
