Vermont state leaders to provide COVID-19 update

Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday.

While there isn’t a set agenda, we expect an update on positive cases in the state.

Health leaders could talk about the fact that the president is infected with COVID-19.

We could also hear about leaf peeping season and COVID-19 in schools.

The press conference is at 11 a.m. Friday.

