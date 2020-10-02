Advertisement

Vermont State Police plans major barracks upgrade, and move from Middlesex

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are in the planning phase to move its Middlesex barracks to a vacant state-building in Berlin.

“The Middlesex barracks is in serious need of upgrades, it’s gone well past its time.” Captain Garry Scott said.

With issues from sewage backup to the lack of a proper holding cell and sally-port, the Vermont State Police estimated an approximate twenty-million dollars needed to tear-down and re-build their Middlesex facility. So Captain Scott says they began looking into alternatives.

“We started to explore throughout the county," Scott said, "and the Berlin library is an area that the state already owned and we’re able to move into that location, for under three-million dollars currently.”

This saves about seventeen-million dollars, which comes from funds made up of tax-dollars, set aside for State Police barrack upgrades. Scott says this move also saves time spent on upgrades since the Berlin library will only need to be fitted with holding cells. He also says this move will cut down on response time, which many locals in the area are happy to hear.

“Their current location is further up on the interstate," Scott said, "so this brings it down a little bit further to a more centralized area, it’s right off the interstate, it’s not very far to get to interstate calls.”

Sandy Savard of Berlin says this new location will be great for catching trouble when it arises.

“In the summertime and when college is in session we see a lot more, what we’d call ‘riff-raff’," Savard said, "and then to have that quick response time when we need it, will be great.”

Raymond Menard of Montpelier says that he’s looking forward to having the State Police in a more centralized area of Vermont.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking for from the State Police and any policeman if we need them, we like them to be close and as I say, whatever helps them, helps us.”

Others, like Sonny Lunn of Barre City, say they’re just happy to hear that State Police are making what they feel is the right move.

“Sounds like it’d be good, a good way to improve, safety, and obviously save on some tax dollars," Lunn said.

Captain Scott says State Police hopes to begin the project sometime next year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State working on plan to address possibility of PCBs in more Vermont schools

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The discovery of PCBs at Burlington High School has other districts wondering if the hazardous chemical is present in their schools, too.

News

Two cadets honored at the Vermont with Billy Mitchell Award

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol honors two cadets with the Billy Mitchell Award.

News

Safety personnel fear major Plattsburgh budget cuts

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Vermont State Police plans major barracks upgrade, and move from Middlesex

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Vermont State Police plans major barracks upgrade, and move from Middlesex

Latest News

News

A closer look at campaign finances for September

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We’re also following the money when it comes to campaign finance in Vermont. The latest reports are now in.

News

Safety personnel fear major Plattsburgh budget cuts

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
It was a packed house on Thursday night at Plattsburgh City Hall for the City Council Meeting.

News

Green Mountain Care Board changes course on hospital budget cuts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health care regulators are backing down from a proposal to trim more than a dozen budget requests from hospitals around the state. It comes after UVM Health Network leaders last week said the proposal would further strain patient access. But regulators say their decision was actually based on keeping federal cash flowing.

News

New effort aims to improve COVID outreach in Vt. refugee communities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with April Werner with North End Studios in Burlington about their role in new partnership with state health officials .

News

Burlington airport braces for furloughs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Burlington International Airport is waiting to see how they’ll be affected by airline furloughs announced Thursday.

News

State working on plan to address possibility of PCBs in more Vermont schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
State officials say they're very worried about the discovery of PCBs at Burlington High School and how it has impacted students and the community. And they say the high levels there warrant a statewide strategy.