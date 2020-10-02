Vermont State Police plans major barracks upgrade, and move from Middlesex

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are in the planning phase to move its Middlesex barracks to a vacant state-building in Berlin.

“The Middlesex barracks is in serious need of upgrades, it’s gone well past its time.” Captain Garry Scott said.

With issues from sewage backup to the lack of a proper holding cell and sally-port, the Vermont State Police estimated an approximate twenty-million dollars needed to tear-down and re-build their Middlesex facility. So Captain Scott says they began looking into alternatives.

“We started to explore throughout the county," Scott said, "and the Berlin library is an area that the state already owned and we’re able to move into that location, for under three-million dollars currently.”

This saves about seventeen-million dollars, which comes from funds made up of tax-dollars, set aside for State Police barrack upgrades. Scott says this move also saves time spent on upgrades since the Berlin library will only need to be fitted with holding cells. He also says this move will cut down on response time, which many locals in the area are happy to hear.

“Their current location is further up on the interstate," Scott said, "so this brings it down a little bit further to a more centralized area, it’s right off the interstate, it’s not very far to get to interstate calls.”

Sandy Savard of Berlin says this new location will be great for catching trouble when it arises.

“In the summertime and when college is in session we see a lot more, what we’d call ‘riff-raff’," Savard said, "and then to have that quick response time when we need it, will be great.”

Raymond Menard of Montpelier says that he’s looking forward to having the State Police in a more centralized area of Vermont.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking for from the State Police and any policeman if we need them, we like them to be close and as I say, whatever helps them, helps us.”

Others, like Sonny Lunn of Barre City, say they’re just happy to hear that State Police are making what they feel is the right move.

“Sounds like it’d be good, a good way to improve, safety, and obviously save on some tax dollars," Lunn said.

Captain Scott says State Police hopes to begin the project sometime next year.

