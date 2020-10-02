Vermont Workers’ Center plans Medicaid pickets this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Workers' Center is planning a picket called a “March for Medicaid.”

The first one is on Friday outside the UVM Health Network and OneCare Vermont office in Burlington starting at 4 p.m.

Pickets are also planned in Bellows Falls, Barre and St. Johnsbury both Friday and Saturday.

Marchers are calling on Governor Phil Scott to expand Medicaid to all Vermont residents and cut the state’s contract with OneCare Vermont.

They say OneCare Vermont is bad for Vermonters, calling it “costly.”

