BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a warm, sunny start to the month of October yesterday, we are headed for a cool & wet Friday.

A small, fast-moving clipper system will zip through the region today from south to north, and that, combined with an upper level low pressure system to our north will spread showers around the area today. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder.

The first weekend of October will start out a little iffy, with lots of clouds on Saturday, and a few rain showers in the afternoon, mainly north. There will be some sunny breaks, mainly south. Sunday is looking like the better weekend day with more sunshine. It will be staying cooler than normal over the weekend.

A system on Monday will bring the chance for some showers, then we’ll dry out and start to warm up on Tuesday. It will be turning breezy out of the south later in the day. A stronger storm system will bring rain & wind on Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will spike up a bit for mid-week, but then they will drop by the end of next week. There could even be a few snowflakes in the mountains by Thursday night.

Foliage is still very good throughout the area. Take MAX Advantage of the fall season! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.