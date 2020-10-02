Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a chilly, raw, soggy day today, but better weather is on the way for the weekend!

This rain will taper off leaving us with mostly dry weather overnight, but we won’t be quite out of the woods just yet.

There will still be lots of clouds on Saturday, with a few rain showers in the afternoon, mainly north. Those of you in southern areas will see more breaks of sunshine than those of us in the north.

Sunday is looking like the better weekend day with more sunshine but will be staying cooler than normal over the weekend.

The next weather system on Monday will bring the chance for some showers, but Tuesday looks like it will be a dry day with breezy conditions from the south.

.A stronger storm system will bring rain and wind on Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will spike up a bit for mid-week, but then they will drop by the end of next week. There could even be a few snowflakes in the mountains by Thursday night.

Be sure to take advantage of the weather this weekend to check out the fall foliage. This beautiful season is all too short.

