Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heading into the end of the work week, another round of showers will move through the region. We won’t see the heavy, steady rain we did earlier in the week, with rain totals by the end of Friday likely under a quarter of an inch. Cloudy skies will also linger most of the day with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.

Showers will wrap up on Friday evening, but skies will remain mostly cloudy through the start of the weekend. We’ll see a few breaks of sun on Saturday with the chance of an afternoon shower or two. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Sunday is looking like the better of the two weekend day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

It will be cool and a little unsettled through most of next week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of showers on Monday. Tuesday should stay partly sunny with a few more showers ahead for mid week on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain just a bit below normal with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

