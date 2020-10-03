A so-so weekend on the way...not great, but not bad either.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An upper-level disturbance will bring us an OK weekend. Skies will be generally mostly cloudy today, with a few showers possible. It will be on the cool side, with highs in the upper 50s. Patchy dense fog is expected tonight, with lows in the 30s. Some morning sun on Sunday will give way to increasing clouds. A few showers are possible in New York during the afternoon, but that’s about it. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday.

Monday will be another iffy day, with the chance for a few showers. Delightful weather is then on the way for Tuesday, with highs reaching the mid 60s. The most active day will be Wednesday, with rain likely. Showers will linger into Thursday, then we’ll have a dry day Friday. It will trend cooler, with highs only getting in the low to mid 50s.

