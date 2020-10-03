A walk down memory lane in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton Historical Society teamed up with the Recreation Department to bring back the Main Street History Walk.

It’s been 13 years since the last History Walk, and since then, the Historical Society has learned a few more Milton homes have an interesting past. This year’s walk is a self-guided tour to fit state health guidelines, and town officials say they’ve seen a lot of local interest. They’ve printed 200 informational brochures and have handed out more than 50 so far.

“We did our last one in 2007," said Bill Kaigle, president of the Milton Historical Society. "We’ve been thinking about doing it again, and them approaching us was the perfect spark, so we made it happen.”

“There’s going to be just new stuff that people don’t even know about, which is really great for Milton to be able to come and realize how much history we actually have here," said Jenna Tucker of the Milton Recreation Department.

The History Walk was only featured Saturday, but people who score a brochure can carry a part of Main Street history in their back pocket.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.