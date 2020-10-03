Advertisement

A walk down memory lane in Milton

MIlton's Main Street History Tour has returned after thirteen years.
MIlton's Main Street History Tour has returned after thirteen years.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton Historical Society teamed up with the Recreation Department to bring back the Main Street History Walk.

It’s been 13 years since the last History Walk, and since then, the Historical Society has learned a few more Milton homes have an interesting past. This year’s walk is a self-guided tour to fit state health guidelines, and town officials say they’ve seen a lot of local interest. They’ve printed 200 informational brochures and have handed out more than 50 so far.

“We did our last one in 2007," said Bill Kaigle, president of the Milton Historical Society. "We’ve been thinking about doing it again, and them approaching us was the perfect spark, so we made it happen.”

“There’s going to be just new stuff that people don’t even know about, which is really great for Milton to be able to come and realize how much history we actually have here," said Jenna Tucker of the Milton Recreation Department.

The History Walk was only featured Saturday, but people who score a brochure can carry a part of Main Street history in their back pocket.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shoreham orchard closes after crew member tests positive for COVID19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Champlain Orchards is closed this weekend because a crew member tested positive for COVID19.

News

Organization chops firewood to keep families warm this winter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A local organization is keeping families warm this winter.

News

What to do Sunday, October 3rd

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, October 3rd

News

Early morning burglary at South Burlington Jolley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Early morning burglary at South Burlington Jolley

Latest News

News

What to do Sunday, October 3rd

Updated: 10 hours ago
What to do Sunday, October 3rd

News

Take a stroll down the ‘Maple Creemee Trail’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
In the season of pumpkin and apple, the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets is encouraging everyone not to forget about maple.

News

Burlington bars could see a lift on curfew

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Burlington bars could see curfew restrictions lifted soon. With temperatures dropping every day, and a low number of COVID cases after schools reopened, Mayor Miro Weinberger says bars may be allowed to stay open later.

News

Burlington bars could see a lift on curfew soon

Updated: 20 hours ago
Burlington bars could see curfew restrictions lifted soon. With temperatures dropping every day, and a low number of COVID cases after schools reopened, Mayor Weinberger says bars may be allowed to stay open later.

News

WCAX family: Happy 104th Josie!

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The WCAX Family is sending out a birthday shout to a special Vermonter.Josie Vezina turned 104-years-old Friday.

News

WCAX family: Happy 104th Josie!

Updated: 22 hours ago
The WCAX Family is sending out a birthday shout to a special Vermonter. Josie Vezina turned 104-years-old Friday.