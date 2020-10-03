Burlington bars could see a lift on curfew

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington bars could see curfew restrictions lifted soon. With temperatures dropping every day, and a low number of COVID cases after schools reopened, Mayor Miro Weinberger says bars may be allowed to stay open later.

“I do think we’re in a place where we, should be looking at whether we go back to what the state standards are with Burlington bars,” Weinberger said.

While the mayor hasn’t given a timeline, Burlington bar owners, like Chris Beaulieu, say they’re hopeful they will be able to return to normal soon.

“Everyone is coming out a little bit earlier, but I still think, we still get a lot of people that try to come in after ten and by then we’re already at capacity," Beaulieu said. "Even giving us an hour, two, three hours would be ideal to increase sales.”

Other bars like Orlando’s echo that point, and Curtis Richardson, a bar manager at Orlando’s, say the curfew takes away their most profitable time of the evening.

“Normally the busiest hours for, any nightlife bar is going to be between 11:00 and 2:00 AM," Richardson said. "Because of the 11 PM closing time, we’re not getting any of the service industry coming in to drink either.”

Customers like Edom Girma say she believes lifting the curfew would greatly help local bars, but she also says it might not be the right time with flu season.

“I could understand why it could help businesses, especially the bars because they’ve been hurt a lot," Edom said. "But I think, rushing into it, could potentially shut down everything again.

Baza Girma is Edom’s sister, a visitor from Colorado, and she says a lot of places are shutting down in her state.

“A lot of places, even in Denver, every week there’s about ten or fifteen restaurants that shut down because they’re losing business," Baza said. "So I see that there is there’s the economic factor as well.”

Mayor Weinberger is hosting discussions with State Health Commissioner Doctor Mark Levine, and says local bars could get their answer very soon.

“I do expect that that’s going to be a topic that is being discussed in the coming days and the council could take action on in the days ahead,” Weinberger said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.