Early morning burglary at South Burlington Jolley

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Saturday morning around 4:42 a.m. two men entered the Jolley Mobil convenience store at 1830 Shelburne Road, in South Burlington, and stole the ATM that was inside. The business was closed at the time of the robbery, but their security cameras show the two men leaving in a black or dark colored Mitsubishi Sedan. The suspect(s) are still unknown, and police are looking for information.

South Burlington Police Department: (802) 846-4111

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.