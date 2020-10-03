Advertisement

Early morning burglary at South Burlington Jolley

Early morning robbery at Jolley in South Burlington
Early morning robbery at Jolley in South Burlington(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Saturday morning around 4:42 a.m. two men entered the Jolley Mobil convenience store at 1830 Shelburne Road, in South Burlington, and stole the ATM that was inside. The business was closed at the time of the robbery, but their security cameras show the two men leaving in a black or dark colored Mitsubishi Sedan. The suspect(s) are still unknown, and police are looking for information.

South Burlington Police Department: (802) 846-4111

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What to do Sunday, October 3rd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, October 3rd

News

What to do Sunday, October 3rd

Updated: 1 hours ago
What to do Sunday, October 3rd

News

Take a stroll down the ‘Maple Creemee Trail’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
In the season of pumpkin and apple, the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets is encouraging everyone not to forget about maple.

News

Burlington bars could see a lift on curfew

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Burlington bars could see curfew restrictions lifted soon. With temperatures dropping every day, and a low number of COVID cases after schools reopened, Mayor Miro Weinberger says bars may be allowed to stay open later.

Latest News

News

Burlington bars could see a lift on curfew soon

Updated: 10 hours ago
Burlington bars could see curfew restrictions lifted soon. With temperatures dropping every day, and a low number of COVID cases after schools reopened, Mayor Weinberger says bars may be allowed to stay open later.

News

WCAX family: Happy 104th Josie!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The WCAX Family is sending out a birthday shout to a special Vermonter.Josie Vezina turned 104-years-old Friday.

News

WCAX family: Happy 104th Josie!

Updated: 13 hours ago
The WCAX Family is sending out a birthday shout to a special Vermonter. Josie Vezina turned 104-years-old Friday.

News

UVM med school holds modified ‘white coat’ ceremony

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The annual rite of passage for University of Vermont medical students was held Friday despite the ongoing pandemic.

News

Robbed hemp farmer gets new plants

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Moretown hemp farmer is receiving help from another Vermont farmer after her plants were stolen from her garden early last month.

News

Zuckerman continues to lead Scott in overall fundraising

Updated: 13 hours ago
Vermont Governor Phil Scott is beefing up his campaign war chest ahead of next month’s election, outpacing Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, according to the most recent campaign fundraising filing.