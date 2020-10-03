H.S. scores for Friday, October 2nd
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -H.S. scores for Friday, October 2nd
FOOTBALL
Essex 50, Mount Abraham 27
Colchester 24, BFA-St. Albans 6
Hartford 17, Bellows Falls 0
Rice 12, Milton 8
Rutland 6, Mount Anthony 0 (OT)
Middlebury 20, Mill River 12
Windsor 27, Brattleboro 21
U-32 26, Lyndon 14
Springfield 38, Woodstock 13
GIRLS SOCCER
Rice 2, Mount Abraham 0
South Burlington 5, Essex 0
Enosburg 6, Oxbow 0
North Country 1, Stowe 0
U-32 5, Northfield/Williamstown 1
Champlain Valley 5, Colchester 0
Middlebury 2, Vergennes 2 (2OT)
Spaulding 1, Milton 0
Danville 7, Winooski 1
Leland & Gray 4, Rivendell 1
Montpelier 2, Lake Region 0
Harwood 10, Lyndon 0
BFA-Fairfax 4, Hazen 2
Green Mountain 6, Bellows Falls 0
Springfield 3, Woodstock 3
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford 3, Fair Haven 0
Enosburg 6, Oxbow 0
Bellows Falls 3, Mill River 2
FIELD HOCKEY
N. Country 2, Milton 0
Spaulding 5, Montpelier 1
Missisquoi 2, Harwood 0
Lyndon 4, U-32 2
