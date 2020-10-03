Advertisement

H.S. scores for Friday, October 2nd

Plus, highlights from wins for Hartford boys soccer and football, North Country field hockey and girls soccer and Rice football
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -H.S. scores for Friday, October 2nd

FOOTBALL

Essex 50, Mount Abraham 27

Colchester 24, BFA-St. Albans 6

Hartford 17, Bellows Falls 0

Rice 12, Milton 8

Rutland 6, Mount Anthony 0 (OT)

Middlebury 20, Mill River 12

Windsor 27, Brattleboro 21

U-32 26, Lyndon 14

Springfield 38, Woodstock 13

GIRLS SOCCER

Rice 2, Mount Abraham 0

South Burlington 5, Essex 0

Enosburg 6, Oxbow 0

North Country 1, Stowe 0

U-32 5, Northfield/Williamstown 1

Champlain Valley 5, Colchester 0

Middlebury 2, Vergennes 2 (2OT)

Spaulding 1, Milton 0

Danville 7, Winooski 1

Leland & Gray 4, Rivendell 1

Montpelier 2, Lake Region 0

Harwood 10, Lyndon 0

BFA-Fairfax 4, Hazen 2

Green Mountain 6, Bellows Falls 0

Springfield 3, Woodstock 3

BOYS SOCCER

Hartford 3, Fair Haven 0

Enosburg 6, Oxbow 0

Bellows Falls 3, Mill River 2

FIELD HOCKEY

N. Country 2, Milton 0

Spaulding 5, Montpelier 1

Missisquoi 2, Harwood 0

Lyndon 4, U-32 2

