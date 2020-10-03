Advertisement

Organization chops firewood to keep families warm this winter

The United Way Lamoille County Firewood project is wrapping up their last day with a strong presence of volunteers, getting work done.
The United Way Lamoille County Firewood project is wrapping up their last day with a strong presence of volunteers, getting work done.
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A local organization is keeping families warm this winter. Leaders say this year’s United Way Lamoille County Firewood project was one of its most successful.

Clarissa French and Ellen Hill, co-directors of the project, say so far, the project has processed nearly 6,000 cubic feet of firewood.

“This is our annual wood project," French said. “We pull together volunteers to help process wood that is provided by the state of Vermont Parks and Recreation Department.”

“I know this year, so far, we’ve delivered 45 cord of wood, and back here, we have 25 cord ready for future deliveries," Hill said.

Volunteers like Justin Adair of Burlington and Shawn Hanson of the Dismas House in Burlington say the work is its own reward because it gets them out in nature, and they know they’re helping members of the community.

“I love it, I think it’s great, I love being outside and chopping wood," Adair said. "You know being with people, it’s cool.”

“The weather’s cooperated very well," Hanson said. "Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves and pitching in and getting a lot of work done. It’s actually really going well.”

French and Hill say at the beginning of this year’s project, they were uncertain if they would be able to get all the wood processed, but now they say they aren’t worried about finishing the last weekend strong.

“It felt overwhelming at first," Hill said. "But then somebody would call and say, ‘Hey, we want to bring eight people over Wednesday afternoon for three hours,’ and they’d just block and split wood, and you’d come here, and there are massive piles of split-wood, and we’re like, ‘Wow this is great.’”

United Way of Lamoille County has already delivered close to 4,000 cubic feet of firewood, with more than 2,000 cubic feet leftover for families in the months ahead. Anyone eligible through the state’s fuel assistance program can place an order on the United Way Lamoille County website.

