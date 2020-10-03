Advertisement

Shoreham orchard closes after crew member tests positive for COVID19

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain Orchards is closed this weekend because a crew member tested positive for COVID19.

Leaders say the person and the rest of the outdoor harvest crew are feeling healthy, but they want to be extra cautious. The Champlain and Douglas plots will stay closed through Sunday while the rest of the staff gets tested.

