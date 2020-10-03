Take a stroll down the ‘Maple Creemee Trail’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dive deeper into fall, you’ll start seeing more flavors like pumpkin and apple taking over coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.

But the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets is encouraging everyone not to forget about maple!

And what better way to celebrate maple, than with a maple creemee?

That’s why the Agency of Agriculture released their “Maple Creemee Trail," highlighting businesses across the state with the beloved Vermont treat.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says the maple creemee is great because it combines iconic Vermont products, dairy and maple, into one item.

And although maple season is usually spring and late winter, these desserts can be eaten year round.

“[A] maple creemee any time of year is very special," says Tebbetts. "I’m sure more is sold during the summer time, but we should sell more in the fall, we should sell more in the winter, and we should consider the maple creemee every day of the week. I think it would be important to get into our diets.”

One of the businesses on the Maple Creemee Trail is Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho.

WCAX swung by this week to talk to the owners about what makes their creemee so great.

We’re told their milk and cream dairy blend is made specially for them from Vermont dairy farmers, so they know exactly what to expect each time.

Plus, they take special care when choosing their maple.

“The key ingredient is the maple that goes it in. You can throw maple syrup in it and call it a maple creemee but that’s not what we do. We look for a specific flavor profile and make sure that it is what we want in the creemee to meld with the milk and the cream and it’s all history from there," says co-owner Paul Palmer.

Paul and his wife Colleen say their popular pumpkin creemee returns on October 6th, and is amazing when swirled with maple.

