UVM med school holds modified ‘white coat’ ceremony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual rite of passage for University of Vermont medical students was held Friday despite the ongoing pandemic.

The white coat ceremony wasn’t a traditional gathering as expected. The 124 first-year students were fitted with the medical garb at the Larner Center with all individually going up to the podium with masks.

Parents and family members were not allowed to attend the event in person but they were able to watch it live on YouTube. Professors and students say this alternative event didn’t take away from the importance of the ceremony.

“This is different, but this was still really meaningful and this was more inclusive than any white coat ceremony we’ve ever had,” said Larner College of Medicine Dean Richard Paige.

“It makes me feel proud to be in a profession that at some point I’m going to be able to help people who are impacted by the pandemic,” said Betsy Assoumou, a UVM medical student.

Students we spoke with say they are well aware of the current health crisis and believe the pandemic will better prepare them for future challenges.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.