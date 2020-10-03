WCAX family: Happy 104th Josie!

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The WCAX Family is sending out a birthday shout to a special Vermonter.

Josie Vezina turned 104-years-old Saturday. Sarah Campbell and other staff at the Green Mountain Nursing and Rehab facility in Colchester sent us pictures and video so we could bring her some extra cheer.

Sarah Campbell: Are you excited to be 104?

Josie Vezina: I might! Boy, I guess that goes around quick, huh!

It sure does, Josie. The staff says she likes seeing her family when she can and watching TV Land. And she can’t go a day without her coffee and her peanut butter toast!

Sarah Campbell: So do you have any secrets to making it to 104?

Josie Vezina: Oh, I don’t know, we’ll see if I reach it! You never know how long you’re going to live... It’s the way you make it they say.

She did say she took care of herself -- didn’t drink too much -- just a beer once in a while and had chocolate bars now and then.

Her birthday is Saturday but they celebrated with a visit with her family Friday afternoon that included balloons and cake.

From all of us here at Channel 3 -- happy birthday Josie!

