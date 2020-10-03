Advertisement

What to do Sunday, October 3rd

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

Fall is here, and it’s time to enjoy some of the local harvest. The Northwest Farmers Market in Saint Albans is open from 9 this morning to 2pm today. It is located in Taylor park, and if you want to enjoy some local products but don’t want to go from vendor to vendor, there are pre-order pick-up options.

Many craft fairs have either been cancelled or postponed, but this one is sticking around. The Vermont Handcrafter’s craft fair will take place virtually from nine this morning through nine this evening. You can browse and shop through the Vermont Handcrafters event from the comfort of your couch. There will be over thirty different vendor to choose from. Registration can be completed here.

Another great way to celebrate the fall season is with Cider. Today from 3pm to 6pm Toast & Eggs in Waitsfield Vermont will be hosting a cider fest. There will be a live performance by VT Bluegrass Pioneers, and cider treats. These treats include: cider donuts, cider-braised bratwursts, hot cider, cold cider, and hard cider on tap. There will also be a regular selection of baked goods, such as lunch sandwiches salads, beer, and soft drinks.

Admission is free. The event event will be capped at one-hundred guests at a first-serve basis.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Saturday.

