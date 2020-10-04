A fairly decent day today, with just a few late day showers in New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weakening trough will touch off a few late day showers today in the Adirondacks and St. Lawrence Valley. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The same trough will keep the skies on the cloudy side for Monday. Only a few widely scattered showers are expected, however.

One of the better days this week will be Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 60s. A small but potent storm system will then bring rain Wednesday. Though improvements have been made with the drought, we could use the additional rain. A surge of fall-like air will then arrive for Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the low 50s (some upper 40s on Friday). Saturday is looking decent, with warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.