Advertisement

How coronavirus is disrupting daily life on Capitol Hill

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Coronavirus continues to disrupt daily life on Capitol Hill.

Three Republican senators announced they tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) have joined more than a dozen lawmakers who have reported infection since the pandemic began.

Back in early March, following the Conservative Action Political Conference, an attendee tested positive after reportedly greeting members of Congress at the event near Washington D.C. The situation sparked a slow and temporary Capitol exodus. Weeks later, House leaders changed the rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes remotely.

Since then, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau has interviewed several lawmakers who have contracted coronavirus and recovered.

Our team interviewed Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) in April, following his two-week quarantine. Cunningham described his symptoms as “mild.”

“This virus can have an expansive and wide breadth of impact on folks, from minor symptoms like mine, to the more severe symptoms,” said Cunningham during the April interview.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-L.A.), a physician, tested positive in August. He described his process of balancing work and self-care.

“You sleep a lot. You sleep, and then you are a little foggy. You don’t realize it, but when that fog starts to lift, you realize, ‘I wasn’t myself,'” said Cassidy. “I Zoomed; I Skyped; I made phone calls. I stayed in a small garage apartment.”

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), who is also a physician, says he experienced several symptoms back in April.

“It was intense for the first 12-18 hours,” said Dunn. “But then, it was really gone. Twenty-four hours later I was working.”

Dunn says he remains optimistic about medical solutions.

“The vaccines are going to be ready rolling off the line this year,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has postponed all floor proceedings until Oct. 19. The Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings are expected to convene on Oct. 12 as scheduled. The House has adjourned for October recess.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on COVID response

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Whoever wins the Vermont governor’s race will have to deal with distributing a vaccine, healing the economy, and balancing a budget millions in the red. Calvin Cutler sat down with the candidates for their assessment of how the state has responded to the pandemic so far and how each plans to lead going forward.

News

Campaign Countdown: The race for Vermont lieutenant governor

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Dom Amato
Recent polls indicate it’s a tight contest in the race for Vermont’s next lieutenant governor. With Lt. Governor David Zuckerman running for governor, Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne are hoping to take the open seat.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

Trump supporters rally in the Northeast Kingdom

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Trump supporters in the Northeast Kingdom want you to know they're there and supporting the president on Election Day. Our Kiernan Brisson spoke with some of them Saturday at a Trump rally in Newport.

Latest News

Politics

Vermont lieutenant governor candidates meet for 1st in-person debate

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT
|
By Dom Amato
The two candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor faced off Thursday in their first in-person debate this campaign season.

News

Campaign Countdown: Where the candidates for Vt. governor stand on education

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
Education is always one of the top issues in the race for Vermont governor. But with the pandemic upending public schools and the state college system on the verge of collapse, Vermont’s next governor will have even more to contend with.

News

Vermont clerks gear up for history-making vote

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
Vermonters should expect their election ballots in the mail soon, after the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday began sending the ballots in batches to all registered Vermont voters.

News

Vermont lawmakers race to gavel out virtual session

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
Vermont lawmakers are looking to wrap up a marathon legislative session by putting final touches on the state budget.

News

Trump Jr. campaigns in Granite State

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., visited New Hampshire Thursday, hoping to swing the Granite State to his father.

News

Trump Jr. campaigns in N.H.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
New Hampshire is known for its face-to-face grassroots politics. And, as the election quickly approaches, it was the President’s son’s turn to make his pitch to voters.