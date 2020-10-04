Advertisement

Just a few PM showers in New York on Sunday.

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dreary, and occasionally showery day, we’ll start to see the clouds break up a bit on Sunday. We’ll still see the clouds come and go for the second half of the weekend, and temperatures will remain in the mid 50s for highs. A weak system will swing through late in the day with the chance of another shower or two, continuing into Sunday night.

The week will start off with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be warming up into the low 60s. Our next weather system moves in for mid week. Showers will be likely on Wednesday, with the chance of showers on Thursday. It will turn cooler again by the end of next week with highs back in the mid 50s.

Enjoy the fall foliage while its out there. Rain and breezy conditions next week could put an early end to some of the brightest fall foliage out there right now. Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

