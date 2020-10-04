Advertisement

Just a few showers Monday, then a decent day on Tuesday.

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weak trough will keep the skies on the cloudy side for Monday. Only a few widely scattered showers are expected, however.

One of the better days this week will be Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 60s, though it will be breezy. A small but potent storm system will then bring rain Wednesday. Though improvements have been made with the drought, we could use the additional rain. A surge of fall-like air will then arrive for Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the low 50s (some upper 40s on Friday). Saturday and Sunday are looking pleasant, with warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

