Keeping a very busy Long Trail accessible to all

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As folks get outside to escape the house and take in our beautiful fall foliage, WCAX decided to check in with the parties who keep the Long Trail up and running.

Since March, people have been looking for different reasons to get out of the house. And apparently, the Long Trail has acted as one of those escapes.

“Well, the trails are getting popular just in general, despite COVID or anything. But there’s definitely been surges, I feel like, because of COVID, people being inside for so long, people wanting to get back outside," says Tyler Foldie of the Green Mountain Club.

Green Mountain Club is the main organization responsible for the care of the trail.

He says this month, they saw 1200 people summit Mount Mansfield in a weekend - a number inflated from what usually is 700.

Despite cheats like the Toll Road or gondolas, Foldie says these folks are taking the long way up.

“I’d say like, 75 percent of those people, maybe 80 percent only go three-tenths of the way from their car. They don’t actually go to the top. So even though you can drive and it’s very accessible, people don’t usually walk all the way to the summit. So most of that is really people hiking from the bottom," Foldie says.

That’s a great reason why trail-keepers believe it’s so crucial to keep the trails in good shape, and accessible to the public.

“Accessibility of the Long Trail drives economic outcomes for local communities that host both distance visitors from afar but also maintaining the wellbeing of the folks that this is their backyard and they use these resources day to day," says Shelby Semmes from the Trust for Public Land.

America’s oldest distance trail doesn’t just offer economic health for the estimated 200-thousand people that use it annually, but physical health too.

We’re told the Trust for Public land has been working on several projects as of late to protect trail corridors.

These projects don’t always mean keeping trails in good shape, but rather protecting access to the Long Trail, and protecting Vermonters.

Recently, they’ve secured access to two portions of Long Trail in Johnson, a potential 23 mile loss of trail due to private property sale or commercial development, now safe.

“The trail conservation approach is really this elegant solution to a lot of the benefits and concerns that we have as Vermonters and Americans for staying healthy, staying connected to one another and managing a really uncertain future as the climate warms," says Semmes.

