Libertarian presidential candidate visits Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Libertarian presidential candidate for the 2020 election stopped by Burlington’s Oakledge Park Saturday afternoon.

Jo Jorgensen was joined by Vermont Libertarian candidates Archie Flower and JT Dodge, who are both running for state senate seats. All three candidates talked about their policies of limited government intervention. Each candidate stressed to voters they don’t have to choose between the democratic or republican nominees this November. Jorgensen says her goal is to visit every state leading up to the election because she’s on the presidential ballot in every state.

“We feel it’s important to campaign everywhere in this country, and our campaign is trying to get to every one of those 50 states because otherwise, how are the people going to know that they do have a choice,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen says her next stop on the campaign trail is Connecticut. She says her team will visit 46 states by November.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.