Looking ahead: Week of October 5th

Looking ahead to this Monday the “Farmer’s to Families Food Box program” will be up and running again for the month of October. Food boxes will be available for families upon reservation at multiple daily food distributions throughout the state. And reservations must be made ahead of time in order to keep wait times to a minimum.

Each reservation will receive 1 box with about 30lbs of food, including fresh produce, dairy products, and meat. Families are welcome to assist other families who can not make it to a pick-up site, but they must be separate reservations.

The “Farmer’s to Families Food Box program” believes that this could be their last month in service, and encourage folks utilizing the program to look into other ways to access food for the coming months.

Also coming up this Monday is the reopening of three more DMV locations.

These include the Bennington, Newport, and Springfield locations. The DMV Commissioner, Wanda, Minoli says that the reopening of the first three branches went so well that they decided to reopen at these following three locations.

Appointments can be scheduled online, and must be done in advance. These offices will be conducting regular office transactions, as well as operator exams and CDL permit exams. But they won’t be allowing motorcycle skills or CDL skill exams at the moment.

The first batch of voter ballots went out last week, so looking ahead to this Wednesday every registered Vermonter should have received their ballot in hand. That’s just shy of half a million ballots. But if you don’t receive your ballot by this Wednesday, October 7th, you should contact your town clerk.

If you decide to send your ballot back through the mail to vote it should be sent back no later than October 24th. Sending it out by this date at the latest will make sure your ballot gets received and counted in time for election day, on November 3rd.

Bringing us closer to the end of this week, we look to this Thursday.

The pandemic has certainly brought a slue of emotions along with it. Now there is an interactive workshop this Thursday to help. The goal of this workshop is to strengthen your Emotional Intelligence skills. This will help participants become better equipped to manage emotions both their own and those of their peers in times of crisis. It’s called “Leading with Emotional Intelligence.” the workshop will be hosted by the Lake Champlain Chamber.

The workshop is a webinar so it can be done from just about anywhere, as long as you have access to the internet. The webinar starts at noon and will go until 1:30pm. The cost for members is will be $30 and $40 for non-members.

