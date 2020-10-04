Man and Juvenile both charged with Disorderly Conduct in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) -

Two men are facing charges after Police responded to a report of a vehicle striking a man, and leaving the scene.

Saturday evening just after 8 pm Vermont State Police responded to Lower Bartonsville Road in Rockingham. Two men, 55 year old Patrick Spaulding and 18 year old Liam Roman-Mills were involved in an altercation after Roman-Mills passed Spaulding at a high rate of speed. Then a third party, a juvenile, in a silver Jetta passed Roman-Mills and stopped to keep him from leaving.

Police say Spaulding then exited the car and broke Roman-Mill’s window. As Roman-Mills tried to leave, he allegedly accidentally struck Spaulding. EMS was treating spaulding when police arrived.

Spaulding has been charged with Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct and the juvenile was charged with Disorderly Conduct as well.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.