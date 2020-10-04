Advertisement

New mural brightening up Beecher Falls

Courtesy Colebrook Chronicle
Courtesy Colebrook Chronicle(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECHER FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The community unveiled a 12-foot by 32-foot mural overlooking the Connecticut River Saturday afternoon.

The mural portraying life in the bordering river communities of Beecher Falls and West Stewartstown, N.H. is painted on the back of the post office building. Artist Zach Johnsen of Littleton, N.H. captured the town’s log drives, railroad tracks, Ethan Allen Factory and scenes representing the present day revitalization of the village.

“It’s exciting, it looks great, it looks better than I thought it would! It looks so bright, I’m so happy,” Johnsen said. “It’s going to be a really shining bit of color when you’re crossing the bridge. You can’t not notice it!”

The project was funded by grants from the Tillotson North Country Foundation and the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Truck gets stuck on Smuggler’s Notch Road

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A semi-truck got stuck on Smuggler’s Notch Road Saturday.

News

Shoreham orchard closes after crew member tests positive for COVID19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Champlain Orchards is closed this weekend because a crew member tested positive for COVID19.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Milton Main Street history walk

Updated: 2 hours ago
Milton Main Street history walk

Latest News

News

Apple Orchard worker tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Champlain Apple Orchard worker tests positive for Covid-19

News

Truck stuck in the Notch, driver ticketed

Updated: 2 hours ago
WCAX Saturday 6 p.m. News overrun

News

Lamoille County Firewood Project

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lamoille County Firewood Project

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather

News

Organization chops firewood to keep families warm this winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A local organization is keeping families warm this winter.

News

A walk down memory lane in Milton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Milton Historical Society teamed up with the Milton Recreation Department to bring back the Main Street History Walk.