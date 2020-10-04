New mural brightening up Beecher Falls

BEECHER FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The community unveiled a 12-foot by 32-foot mural overlooking the Connecticut River Saturday afternoon.

The mural portraying life in the bordering river communities of Beecher Falls and West Stewartstown, N.H. is painted on the back of the post office building. Artist Zach Johnsen of Littleton, N.H. captured the town’s log drives, railroad tracks, Ethan Allen Factory and scenes representing the present day revitalization of the village.

“It’s exciting, it looks great, it looks better than I thought it would! It looks so bright, I’m so happy,” Johnsen said. “It’s going to be a really shining bit of color when you’re crossing the bridge. You can’t not notice it!”

The project was funded by grants from the Tillotson North Country Foundation and the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation.

