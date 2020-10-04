Advertisement

Police: N.H. Man hit, killed by train in Maine

Police say a Lebanon man walking at a railroad crossing was hit and killed by killed by an Amtrak train at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.
Police say a Lebanon man walking at a railroad crossing was hit and killed by killed by an Amtrak train at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) - Police say a man walking at a railroad crossing was hit and killed by killed by an Amtrak train in Maine.

Fifty-two-year-old William Grizzaffi, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday night. Police said Grizzaffi was walking with his wife and a friend toward a motel. Police said he reportedly stopped on the railroad tracks as the train was approaching, and was struck as he began to walk away. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor, and that the incident doesn’t appear to be suspicious. No further details were given. No one else was hurt. Police said the signal devices at the crossing appeared to be working.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

