Sanders hits campaign trail in support of Biden

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders hit the campaign trail for his former rival, Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, in battleground state New Hampshire.

More than 100 people showed up to Sanders' physically-distanced rally in Lebanon on Saturday.

The first thing the senator did was offer his well wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania after they tested positive for coronavirus.

“Let me begin by wishing the President and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery from the COVID-19 illness that they are now dealing with. Of course, we wish the same for my colleagues in Congress as well as the many, many millions of Americans who are struggling with this terrible disease,” Sanders said. “If there was ever any doubts, it should now be clear that no one— no one— is safe from this pandemic.”

Then, Sanders quickly criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the American people deserve a president who will develop policies based on the advice of the best scientists in the nation and the world, and he believes that person is Joe Biden.

Sanders also slammed the president’s record on the economy.

“It was not a good economy for the last four years when 87 million Americans were uninsured or underinsured,” he said.

Sanders told the crowd that Biden’s proposals will be better for the working class by increasing the minimum wage, raising billionaires' taxes, ending corporate welfare, providing 12 weeks of paid family medical leave, and strengthening trade unions.

Despite Sanders' support for the former Vice President, he says there are policies in which they don’t see eye-to-eye, specifically health care.

Biden has a plan to build on the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice and reduce health care costs. Biden does not plan to get rid of private insurance.

In a one-on-one interview with WCAX News, Sanders said he believes in a publicly-funded Medicare-for-all single-payer program.

“The function of healthcare to my mind is not to guarantee profits to drug companies - the insurance companies - it’s to provide quality care to all,” Sanders said. “Joe Biden does not agree with my approach but what he does want to do is significantly expand healthcare to tens of millions more and to lower the cost of prescription drugs. His view is different than mine but he will make progress.”

We also asked Sanders if he thinks he is hurting Biden’s chances of winning over moderate and independent voters by campaigning for him, since his political views are progressive.

“No, I think the issues we are raising— the need to raise the minimum wage, the need to have paid family and medical leave, the need to take on the greed of the pharmaceutical companies and lower prescription drug prices, the need to guarantee health care to all people as a human right— those are ideas that are supported, not just by progressives, but by moderates and by the way, many conservatives as well,” he said.

When asked what he thinks Biden could do better or differently in the next presidential debate against President Trump, Sanders said he thinks Biden performed well and did he best up against “a bully.”

“How do you debate somebody who is a pathological liar? How do you debate somebody who is a bully? And as we saw the other night, he doesn’t even obey the rules that he agreed to in terms of the debate. That’s hard stuff,” he said. “Within that context, I think Biden did well. I think he made his points. And I think, maybe more importantly, the American people really did see upfront what a liar and a bully the president is.”

Sanders also reiterated his opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett being confirmed to the Supreme Court just weeks before November’s election. He believes the American people should vote for the next president before the vacancy is filled.

