Search for farm truck stolen in Hinesburg

The owners of Family Cow Farmstand in Hinesburg returned to their farm Saturday morning to find their '93 purple Ford Ranger had been stolen right off the property.
The owners of Family Cow Farmstand in Hinesburg returned to their farm Saturday morning to find their '93 purple Ford Ranger had been stolen right off the property.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday marks day three in the search for a stolen farming truck. The owners of Family Cow Farm in Hinesburg say someone took it from the property Friday night.

Aubrey Schatz and her husband say they left the farm around 7 p.m. Friday, and when they returned Saturday morning, their purple ’93 Ford Ranger was nowhere to be found. The couple contacted police and posted about the incident on social media in the hopes someone will spot the truck. Schatz says they’re mostly surprised someone would want to steal a farming truck that’s unregistered and most likely won’t pass inspection.

“It’s a ’93, and it’s very noticeable, so if it’s actually out there I think someone would notice it," Schatz said. "A lot of people have reached out to us just saying that they’re looking for it, and that’s been really nice.”

If you’ve seen the pickup truck or know where it might be, reach out to the Family Cow Farm on Facebook or by email.

