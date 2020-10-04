Advertisement

Truck gets stuck on Smuggler’s Notch Road

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A semi-truck got stuck on Smuggler’s Notch Road Saturday.

Police say the driver ignored and passed several posted signs saying big trucks are prohibited from traveling through the notch because they’ll likely get trapped. Police gave him a ticket. The road shut down for a while and reopened around 1:45 Saturday afternoon.

The Notch closes for winter, so hopefully this is the last stuck truck of the year!

