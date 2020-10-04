Advertisement

Vermont seeks public input water cleanup priorities

The state of Vermont is seeking the public’s input how roughly $30 million should be used to clean up water pollution around the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is seeking the public’s input how roughly $30 million should be used to clean up water pollution around the state.

The Agency of Natural Resources says the water quality funding helps municipalities, farmers, and others reduce pollution flowing into the state’s waterways. The money will be available in 2022. Comments may be sent to the Clean Water Board in an online questionnaire through Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Printed copies of the questionnaire may be requested by emailing ANR.CleanWaterVTvermont.gov. A virtual public hearing will also be held on the clean water budget on Oct. 22 at 12 p.m.

