Wedding barn converts to drive-in

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Mansfield Barn in Jericho has found a new purpose during the pandemic.

While the space normally serves as a wedding venue, owners had to cancel many of the events due to COVID19. So, they teamed up with Essex Cinemas to bring drive-in movies to the barn. They’ve offered two movies so far, Smokey and the Bandit and Dirty Dancing. The final showing will be next weekend.

“Neither of us are going to get rich doing this thing," co-owner Grant Allendorf said. "But we wanted to provide some sort of a COVID-safe opportunity to do during these times.”

Next Saturday’s movie will be Monty Python’s Holy Grail.

