Advertisement

Wedding barn converts to drive-in

The Mansfield Barn in Jericho has been hosting drive-in movie showings for the past two weekends.
The Mansfield Barn in Jericho has been hosting drive-in movie showings for the past two weekends.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Mansfield Barn in Jericho has found a new purpose during the pandemic.

While the space normally serves as a wedding venue, owners had to cancel many of the events due to COVID19. So, they teamed up with Essex Cinemas to bring drive-in movies to the barn. They’ve offered two movies so far, Smokey and the Bandit and Dirty Dancing. The final showing will be next weekend.

“Neither of us are going to get rich doing this thing," co-owner Grant Allendorf said. "But we wanted to provide some sort of a COVID-safe opportunity to do during these times.”

Next Saturday’s movie will be Monty Python’s Holy Grail.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search for farm truck stolen in Hinesburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Sunday marks day three in the search for a stolen farming truck. The owners of Family Cow Farm in Hinesburg say someone took it from the property Friday night.

News

Libertarian presidential candidate visits Vermont

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Libertarian presidential candidate for the 2020 election stopped by Burlington’s Oakledge Park Saturday afternoon.

News

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on COVID response

Updated: 3 hours ago
On the road to campaign 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how candidates reach voters and has redefined the issues.

News

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on COVID response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Whoever wins the Vermont governor’s race will have to deal with distributing a vaccine, healing the economy, and balancing a budget millions in the red. Calvin Cutler sat down with the candidates for their assessment of how the state has responded to the pandemic so far and how each plans to lead going forward.

Latest News

News

Sanders hits campaign trail in support of Biden

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders hit the campaign trail for his former rival, Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, in battleground state New Hampshire.

News

Man and Juvenile both charged with Disorderly Conduct in Rockingham

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Man and Juvenile both charged with Disorderly Conduct in Rockingham

News

Looking ahead: Week of October 5th

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Looking ahead: Week of October 5th

News

Looking ahead: Week of October 5th

Updated: 10 hours ago
Looking ahead: Week of October 5th

News

What to do Sunday, October 4th

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, October 4th

News

What to do Sunday, October 4th

Updated: 11 hours ago
What to do Saturday, October 4th