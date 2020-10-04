What to do Sunday, October 4th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Have you ever wondered how local clothing gets made? Well now you is you chance to experience the whole process. Today from 10 to 4pm there is a Farm to Fiber tour. The event will be hosted by over 30 farms, fiber studios, makers and even a mill. This will take place across an eight-county region.

Some events will take place outdoors so it is suggested to dress for the weather.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County is hosting it’s 26th Annual Walk for the Animals & 5K Doggie Fun Run! This year it will be a virtual race allowing participants to enjoy the fun from anywhere. that means that you can make your own course. Whether it is through your neighborhood, favorite park, or even on your treadmill.

All fundraisers who raise at least $100 will receive commemorative event memorabilia. Fundraisers can also pick up their t-shirt and doggie bandana at HSCC, on 142 Kindness CT., in South Burlington, VT.

The event will take place between 9 am and 11am Sunday.

If you are looking for a bit of a traveling experience one of the most popular fall activities is apple picking! But the fruits that we harvest today weren’t the same in the 19th century. And the Old Sturbridge Village is hosting an Apple Outing event to bring us to the past.

Guests can time travel by learning about the “winter banana,” the “granniwinkle,”and “blue permain” apples, just to name a few. You can also learn what it took to make apple cider back in the day.

The Village will be open from 9:30am to 5pm Sunday, at 1 Old Sturbridge Village Rd, in Sturbridge, MA.

