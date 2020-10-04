White River Valley Takes Bass Fishing Title

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The White River Valley Wildcats boat of Curtis Barry and Edward Staples out-lured competitors from 17 other schools Saturday on Lake Champlain to claim the program’s first state championship. They compiled a net weight of 22.93 pounds over their six fish to edge their nearest competitors by more than four pounds.

Defending champion Randolph and Essex filled out the podium in the third annual competition, the first VPA State Championship awarded since COVID-19 shut down the remaining girls basketball tournaments and the entire Spring sports season back in March.

