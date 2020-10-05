Advertisement

3 dead, 1 hurt after partial building collapse in Houston

The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.
The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.

The fire department said one worker who was injured in Monday’s collapse was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The agency says its rescue team is on the scene and working with an engineer at the site of the building, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside.

Authorities believe all other workers were accounted for but rescue crews were still working to ensure there were no other victims.

It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Construction on downtown Burlington roads starts Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Starting Tuesday, the city of Burlington will start construction to adjust six lanes of traffic downtown.

News

COVID outbreak among migrant workers at Vermont farm

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health officials are working to contain and trace an outbreak of 26 new COVID-19 cases among workers at a Vermont apple orchard.

News

Vermont singer-songwriter helps write song for Disney singer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Vermont singer-songwriter helps write song for Disney singer

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

National

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

Latest News

News

Suspects whose arrest allegedly triggered kidnapping appear in court

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The two people arrested in a South Burlington sting that led to the international kidnapping of two North Country seniors were in court on Monday. Our Kelly O'Brien has been following this story and has an update on what happened in court.

News

FOOD - clipped version

Updated: 33 minutes ago
FOOD

National

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

News

SPEEDBUMPS - clipped version

Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPEEDBUMPS

News

New statewide guidance for NH ski resorts

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire has released its guidelines for the upcoming ski season. But some resorts that own mountains in New Hampshire and Vermont have already issued guidelines of their own.