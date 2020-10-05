Advertisement

Barre City addressing speed issues with speed tables

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Barre is moving forward with a street safety project that has been on hold since last year. Bill Ahearn, the director of public works and engineering for the city of Barre, says they’re working to put speed tables on a few local roads to keep drivers from going above the 25 mph speed limit on Circle and Ayers streets.

“We’ve had a number of residents complain about high speeds through residential areas,” Ahearn said. “Our police department has actually recorded a 63 in a 25-- more commonly the speeds are in the 40-45 mph range.”

A speed table is shorter than a speed bump but a lot wider, causing a car to jar up and down from front to back if it’s going too fast. Ahearn says it will slow traffic down but not stop it completely.

“So Barre City is looking at trying speed tables so that we can basically promote a speed between 20 and 25 mph," Ahearn said, "but it doesn’t actually stop traffic.”

Residents say with so many instances of speeding, especially on backroads and major residential areas like this one, this project is important to them and they want to make sure that drivers' speeds are kept at or below the speed limit.

Chelsie Buck just moved to Circle Street with her family a little over three months ago. She says that she worries for her children and other kids on her street with the large number of reckless drivers that pass by every day.

“The speed sign is right there, 25 mph but not many people abide by it," Buck said, “They don’t stop for the stop signs, and the school is right down the road.”

Paul Reynolds lives in Montpelier but owns property on Ayers Street. He has been making frequent visits to renovate his property and says that he sees plenty of people driving way too fast.

“Because I am over here a lot renovating, I have noticed quite a bit of people kind of come zooming by," Reynolds said, "I think people tend to think, ‘Oh it’s a, it’s a main drag,’ but it’s not, it’s residential.”

Ahearn says the project will be completed by the third week in November, and they are already looking into placing speed tables on other streets next year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Farm to family food box program returns

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kayla Martin
The farm to family food box program is up and running again in a time when people could use the help.

AP

New Hampshire allocates $12M for performance venues

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Live entertainment venues are getting a boost, and business organizations in the White Mountains are banding together as New Hampshire continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

AP

Cuomo defends not wearing a mask at indoor presser

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his decision to not wear a mask at an indoor press conference held Monday in New York City in response to questions from reporters.

News

Star Struck: Life on Venus?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Céline McArthur
Is there life on Venus? Scientists say they may have sniffed out signs of life in the most inhospitable of places. Our Celine McArthur learned more.

News

Star Struck: Life on Venus?

Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s a potentially huge discovery in the quest for extraterrestrial life.

Latest News

News

Photo of wedding with no masks in Woodstock raises concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Did an unmasked wedding in Woodstock put guests and the community at risk for COVID? What our Olivia Lyons learned about the event and the fallout.

News

Wedding photos expose apparently lax COVID rules at Woodstock Inn

Updated: 1 hour ago
Village and town officials met with the Woodstock in after photos from a recent wedding caused an uproar.

News

COVID outbreak among migrant workers at Vermont farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health officials are working to contain and trace an outbreak of 26 new COVID-19 cases among workers at a Vermont apple orchard.

News

Campaign Countdown: Welch faces challenge from political newcomer Berry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont’s lone seat in Congress is on the ballot this year.

News

New statewide guidance for NH ski resorts

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire has released its guidelines for the upcoming ski season.