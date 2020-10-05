Barre City addressing speed issues with speed tables

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Barre is moving forward with a street safety project that has been on hold since last year. Bill Ahearn, the director of public works and engineering for the city of Barre, says they’re working to put speed tables on a few local roads to keep drivers from going above the 25 mph speed limit on Circle and Ayers streets.

“We’ve had a number of residents complain about high speeds through residential areas,” Ahearn said. “Our police department has actually recorded a 63 in a 25-- more commonly the speeds are in the 40-45 mph range.”

A speed table is shorter than a speed bump but a lot wider, causing a car to jar up and down from front to back if it’s going too fast. Ahearn says it will slow traffic down but not stop it completely.

“So Barre City is looking at trying speed tables so that we can basically promote a speed between 20 and 25 mph," Ahearn said, "but it doesn’t actually stop traffic.”

Residents say with so many instances of speeding, especially on backroads and major residential areas like this one, this project is important to them and they want to make sure that drivers' speeds are kept at or below the speed limit.

Chelsie Buck just moved to Circle Street with her family a little over three months ago. She says that she worries for her children and other kids on her street with the large number of reckless drivers that pass by every day.

“The speed sign is right there, 25 mph but not many people abide by it," Buck said, “They don’t stop for the stop signs, and the school is right down the road.”

Paul Reynolds lives in Montpelier but owns property on Ayers Street. He has been making frequent visits to renovate his property and says that he sees plenty of people driving way too fast.

“Because I am over here a lot renovating, I have noticed quite a bit of people kind of come zooming by," Reynolds said, "I think people tend to think, ‘Oh it’s a, it’s a main drag,’ but it’s not, it’s residential.”

Ahearn says the project will be completed by the third week in November, and they are already looking into placing speed tables on other streets next year.

