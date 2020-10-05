Burlington City Council considers backyard “COVID fires”

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Elected officials in Burlington are considering a resolution to allow backyard fire pits in what supporters say would be a good way to physically distance and socialize during the pandemic.

NECN reports that the resolution would create a permitting process for fire pits.

City councilor Joan Shannon says she’s calling them “COVID fires.”

Shannon and two other city councilors believe it would improve residents' mental health if they could socialize more during the pandemic.

The resolution asks the fire chief to come up with a permitting process and applicants would have to meet certain safety requirements, like having a source of water nearby.

