Caballero sentenced in fatal 2017 shooting

Jayveon Caballero-File photo
Jayveon Caballero-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A convicted killer has been sentenced to 25 years to life for a Montpelier murder.

Jayveon Caballero was sentenced on Monday for the 2017 murder of Markus Austin.

At the 2019 trial, prosecutors said Caballero was angry over an earlier fight and waited outside Austin’s apartment. When Austin returned home, they say Caballero shot him.

The defense never denied Caballero fired the deadly shot but argued the killing was accidental, saying Caballero aimed away from Austin, but the bullet ricocheted off Austin’s car windshield and hit him.

