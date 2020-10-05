Cloth face coverings required as part of N.H. ski area guidance

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Cloth face coverings in lodges, lifts and other public spaces is part of the state guidance released for New Hampshire ski areas during the pandemic.

Guests and staff won’t be required to wear a face covering if they are skiing on a trail, physically distanced, eating or drinking. This includes waiting in lines and on chair lifts.

Guests and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 when they access their daily lift ticket or trail pass and before checking in for overnight stays. Putting strangers together on lifts is discouraged.

As of Saturday, more than 8,500 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire since the pandemic started. The number of deaths stood at 442.

